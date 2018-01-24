Nation and World

‘Fire and Fury’ sales exceed 1.7M in 3 weeks

By Hillel Italie The Associated Press
January 24, 2018 - 7:15 am
 

NEW YORK — Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” is well on its way to becoming one of the top- selling nonfiction books in recent years.

The tell-all about the Trump administration has sold more than 1.7 million copies in the combined formats of hardcover, e-books and audio, publisher Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Published less than three weeks ago, the book remains No. 1 on Amazon.com and other lists.

NPD BookScan told the AP on Wednesday that hardcover sales exceed 500,000, including more than 300,000 last week. BookScan tracks around 85 percent of retail sales for physical books.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like