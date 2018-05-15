Fire at Atlanta high-rise forces residents to be evacuated

An early morning fire near the top of an Atlanta skyscraper forced more than a dozen residents to evacuate the tower.

Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford says the blaze at the Plaza Midtown was reported around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. Stafford tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that fire could be seen on the 18th floor of the 20-story tower when fire crews arrived.

Stafford said firefighters began knocking on doors and evacuating people. He said firefighters helped 25 to 30 residents out of the building, and people on lower floors sheltered in place.

No injuries were reported.