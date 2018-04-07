Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York City

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

New York City Fire Department vehicles sit on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, in New York, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. A fire hit the heating and air conditioning system of the building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

There were no immediate no reports of injuries.

President Donald Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018