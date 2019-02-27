Fire department shares photos to warn against parking in front of hydrant

(Anaheim Fire & Rescue/Facebook)

A Southern California fire department shared photos on social media on Tuesday to remind people why they should never park in front of hydrants.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue posted pictures that show a car with its back windows broken out and a fire hose snaking through it.

Officials said that crews were responding to a “working fire,” meaning the apartment was actively on fire, and they were unable to access the fire hydrant because the car was parked in front of it.

According to KTLA, the vehicle was also impounded and ticketed.

APD assisted our partners from @AnaheimFire on a working residential structure fire this morning in the 1100 blk of N. West St. they had to run a hose line thru a car’s windows because it was parked in front of the hydrant. There is a reason the curbs are RED people https://t.co/vSXmtBjNXW — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 26, 2019

