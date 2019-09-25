Fire destroys several planes at small North Texas airport

The charred remains of a J3 1941 Piper Cub airplane sits in a hangar following a fire at the Caddo Mills, Texas, airport, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Emergency officials say several airplanes have been destroyed in the hangar fire at the small airport in North Texas. (Frank Hudson via AP)

Firefighters work the scene of a fire in a hangar at the Caddo Mills, Texas, airport, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Emergency officials say several airplanes have been destroyed in the hangar fire at the small airport in North Texas. (Frank Hudson via AP)

CADDO MILLS, Texas — Emergency officials say several airplanes have been destroyed in a hangar fire at a small airport in North Texas.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in Wednesday’s blaze at Caddo Mills Municipal Airport, about 35 miles northeast of Dallas. Authorities are trying to determine what sparked the fire, which was brought under control after about two hours.

However, Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill says no foul play is suspected in the fire that destroyed three aircraft, an automobile and a motorcycle were destroyed.

Caddo Mills is a town of about 1,600.