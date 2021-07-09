105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Fire grows in Northern California; evacuation hits Nevada area

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2021 - 9:03 pm
Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, as it burns at French ...
Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, as it burns at Frenchman Lake in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex ...
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Plumes of smoke and fire rise above Frenchman Lake as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Co ...
Plumes of smoke and fire rise above Frenchman Lake as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BECKWOURTH, Calif. — A California wildfire that closed nearly 200 square miles of forest forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada on Friday as winds and scorching, dry weather drove flames forward through trees and brush.

The Beckwourth Complex — which began as two lightning-caused fires in Plumas National Forest — showed “extreme behavior,” fire information officer Lisa Cox said Friday evening.

Hot rising air formed a gigantic, smoky pyrocumulus cloud that reached thousands of feet high and created its own lightning, Cox said.

Spot fires caused by embers leapt up to a mile ahead of the northeastern flank — too far for firefighters to safely battle, Cox said.

Winds up to about 20 mph on ridgetops were funneling flames up draws and canyons full of dry fuel, where “it can actually pick up speed,” Cox said.

By evening, the fire was approaching U.S. 395, a main interstate in the northern Sierra Nevada not far from the border. Although the flames hadn’t crossed that divide, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office told people to evacuate some areas in the rural communities of Ranch Haven and Flanagan Flats, north of Reno.

“Evacuate now,” a Sheriff’s office tweet said.

Although there are no confirmed reports of building damage, the fire already prompted evacuation orders or warnings for hundreds of homes and several campgrounds in California along with the closure of nearly 200 square miles of Plumas National Forest.

The blaze, which was only 11% contained, officially had blackened more than 38 square miles but that figure was expected to increase dramatically when fire officials were able to make better observations.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters were aided by aircraft but the blaze was expected to continue leaping through trees and chaparral that already are bone-dry because of low humidity and a heat wave forecasted to continue through the weekend.

“We’re expecting more of the same the day after and the day after and the day after,” Cox said.

The air was so dry that some of the water dropped by aircraft evaporated before it reached the ground, she said.

The fire was one of several burning in the West, including several that destroyed dozens of California homes in recent days.

In the region between the Oregon border and the northern end of the Central Valley, the big Lava and Tennant fires were significantly contained, and progress was reported at the Salt Fire as containment improved to 45%. The Salt Fire has burned 27 homes and 14 outbuildings north of Redding, which hit 100 degrees before 11 a.m. The Lava Fire destroyed 20 structures, including 13 homes, and damaged two structures. The Tennant Fire destroyed five buildings, including two homes.

Arizona

In north-central Arizona, increased humidity slowed a big wildfire that posed a threat to the rural community of Crown King. The 24.5-square-mile lightning-caused fire in Yavapai County was 29% contained. Recent rains allowed five national forests and state land managers to lift public-access closures.

Climate change is considered a “key driver” of a trend that is creating “longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said recently.

Oregon

In Oregon, pushed by strong winds, a wildfire in Klamath County grew from nearly 26 square miles Thursday to nearly 61 square miles on Friday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. It was 0% contained, according to a Facebook post by the incident management team. Klamath County Emergency Management on Friday issued an immediate evacuation order for people in certain areas north of Beatty and near Sprague River. California dispatched two strike teams with wildland engines to help.

Idaho

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little declared a wildfire emergency Friday and mobilized the state’s National Guard to help fight fires sparked after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

Fire crews in north-central Idaho were facing extreme conditions and gusts as they fought two wildfires covering a combined 19.5 square miles. The blazes threatened homes and forced evacuations in the tiny, remote community of Dixie about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville. Efforts were complicated in part because resources were stretched thin, fire managers said, and the area has very challenging terrain covered with parched trees and plants.

California heat

Meanwhile, forecasters warned that much of California will see dangerously hot weekend weather, with highs in triple digits in the Central Valley, mountains, deserts and other inland areas because of strengthening high pressure over the state. Heat warnings did not include major coastal populations.

On Friday, Death Valley National Park recorded a staggering 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

If verified, it would be the hottest high recorded there since July 1913, when the same Furnace Creek area hit 134 degrees Fahrenheit, considered the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth.

California’s power grid operator issued a statewide Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to avoid disruptions and rolling blackouts. Flex Alerts call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity by reducing the use of appliances and keeping the thermostat higher during evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an emergency proclamation suspending certain requirements so the state could obtain additional power capacity.

Southern Nevada

On Friday, Las Vegas registered a high of 116, breaking the daily record. National Weather Service forecasters say there is a 50 percent chance that the valley will snap its all-time heat record of 117 this weekend.

— The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
2
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
3
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
4
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
5
How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a mask during a visit to a vaccination center in South Gate, ...
California will require face masks at schools in fall
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so the best preventive measure is wearing masks indoors.

In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary ...
Vaccinated students, teachers don’t need masks, CDC says
By Mike Stobbe and Collin Binkley The Associated Press

The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the ...
14-year-old becomes 2nd Black person to win National Spelling Bee
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

A 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.

 
Californians asked to voluntarily reduce water use
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked people and businesses in the nation’s most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as the Western United States weathers a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are ...
Pfizer will seek government OK for 3rd vaccine dose
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vacci ...
COVID vaccines still work against variant, researchers find
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

New research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (on-screen) and Tokyo 2020 presiden ...
Fans banned at Tokyo-area Olympic venues due to virus
By Mari Yamaguchi and Stephen Wade The Associated Press

The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to contain rising COVID-19 cases.

In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Heather Haworth, left, holds the hand of her 12-year-old son ...
COVID-19 deaths hit 4M amid rush to vaccinate
By Joshua Goodman The Associated Press

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.