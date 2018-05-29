Fire officials await autopsy on rescue diver killed during search

Officials are waiting for the autopsy results of a Chicago Fire Department diver who died while searching the Chicago River for a boater who had fallen into the water.

CHICAGO — Officials are waiting for the autopsy results of a Chicago Fire Department diver who died while searching the Chicago River for a boater who had fallen into the water.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says firefighter Juan Bucio’s autopsy is expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon. Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says that while the cause of death has not been determined, there is no indication that the 46-year-old Bucio was struck by a boat while he was in the water Monday night.

Two other divers were injured.

The fire department says Bucio was in the water with a diver partner when the two lost contact. He was later pulled out of the water and pronounced dead at a hospital. The missing boater has not been found.