99°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Fired meteorologist lands at Lincoln presidential museum

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 2:05 pm
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Springfield meteorologist fired in June for criticizing his TV station’s severe weather-alert brand has been hired at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Joe Crain will be the $75,000-a-year director of public programs at the Springfield institution.

Museum director Alan Lowe says Crain will oversee the facility’s public events. The job will include developing ideas for public programming, logistics and marketing.

Crain was a WICS-TV staff meteorologist for 15 years when on the air June 5 he agreed with public complaints that “Code Red” weather alerts were overused and caused undue concern. Crain noted it was an initiative of WICS owner Sinclair Broadcast Group.

His removal from the air sparked public campaigns to reinstate him. The station revamped its notices and renamed them “Weather Warn.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 23, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Stu ...
Eagle with golf clubs? Presidential seal altered at Trump speech
The Associated Press

The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.