ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

The Associated Press
July 28, 2017 - 6:12 am
 

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the unnamed 45-year-old Sheffield Lake woman called 911 Thursday afternoon asking for help. The boa constrictor was one of two snakes she’d rescued the day before.

Firefighters found the woman lying in the driveway of her home with the snake wrapped around her neck and biting her. A firefighter used a pocketknife to cut off the snake’s head.

The woman was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The woman had 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

Sheffield Lake is about 25 miles (40.kilometers) west of Cleveland in Lorain County.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like