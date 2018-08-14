Firefighters work on Arizona blazes visible from Grand Canyon

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Crews are expecting cooler weather to facilitate suppression efforts of two wildfires in rural northern Arizona.

A sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., warns of extreme fire danger in May. Firefighters are working north of the Grand Canyon to control a wildfire that is visible from the north and south rims. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

U.S. Forest Service officials in Kaibab National Forest said scattered thunderstorms and showers on Monday have made flare ups minimal.

The Cat Fire is burning 25 miles southeast of Jacob Lake. It has scorched around 2,500 acres.

Jacob Lake is about 150 miles east of Las Vegas, and about 20 miles south of the Utah-Arizona border.

Firefighters say they are conducting a burnout operation on its northeast portion.

The Stina Fire, about half the size, is burning 23 miles southwest. Firefighters say they are conducting a burnout operation on the northeast portion of the blaze.

Both are burning ponderosa pine, mixed conifer and other brush.

Smoke from the fires is visible from the Grand Canyon’s North and South Rim.

Both were lightning-caused and no structures are threatened.