Firefighting crews gaining ground in battling Arizona blazes

Authorities expect to allow more evacuated residents to go home and to reopen a major route through an Arizona community that barely escaped destruction when a massive wildfire swept into town.

In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, firefighters work to control a wildfire along Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colorado. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency to add resources for crews battling a wildfire in the southwest part of the state. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP)

An evacuee from the Goodwin fire enters a Red Cross shelter, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Forest officials say over a dozen campground and other recreation areas have been closed because of the wildfire in northern Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A helicopter drops water on the Lightner Creek Fire on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The wildfire in southwestern Colorado has burned at least one home and forced the evacuation of about 140 others, as well as a busy campground. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald via AP)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listens to a briefing on a northern Arizona wildfire at a command center set up at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listens to a briefing on a northern Arizona wildfire at a command center set up at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to local government officials about the northern Arizona wildfire at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tours the fire's evacuation center in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascherat speaks during a news conference at an evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brushfire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Firefighters on Thursday were also battling wildfires in New Mexico, Utah, Washington state, as well as California. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via AP)

Travis Blake, left, and Paul Turney watch as firefighters set back fires as to put out a brush fire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via AP)

Hunter Dreier, left, and Charlie Gillingham, shield themselves from smoke as they look at charred hillsides in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via AP)

A structure burning on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, quickly spread into the surrounding forest, creating the Lightner Creek Fire and burning an estimated 100 acres. (AP Photo/Durango Herald,Jerry McBride)

In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, firefighters work to control a wildfire along Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency to add resources for crews battling a wildfire in the southwest part of the state. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks with Jean Wilson, a 71-year-old evacuee from the community of Pine Flats at the fire's evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities expect to allow more evacuated residents to go home and to reopen a major route through an Arizona community that barely escaped destruction when a massive wildfire swept into town.

The fire, which is about 100 miles north of Phoenix, triggered evacuations for thousands of residents in a half-dozen communities and came close to consuming the town of Mayer.

The incident commander got a big cheer at a community meeting Thursday night when he announced crews had secured lines around about 43 percent of the blaze, which has consumed about 45 square miles of brush and forest. Still, John Pierson warned several hundred people that the fire could become more active and cause more damage.

“We’re still not out of the woods yet,” Pierson told those gathered in a church in Prescott Valley.

The wind-whipped flames jumped state Route 69 on Wednesday after roaring into Mayer. They consumed some homes, but somehow aircraft dropping retardant and crews on the ground kept it from destroying the entire town.



Mayer’s 1,400 residents were allowed back in Thursday, but a few thousand others remained in shelters, with friends or in hotels. State Route 69 is expected to re-open Friday.

Beside permanent residents, the U.S. Forest Service ordered campgrounds to empty of the thousands of people visiting for the popular Fourth of July weekend.

Authorities also called in school buses to drive 1,400 children from area summer camps run by churches, the YMCA and other groups.

The camps weren’t directly threatened, but Yavapai County Supervisor Tom Thurman said officials didn’t want to take risks.

“For the kids, we’re just being proactive,” Thurman said.

More than 800 firefighters were battling the blaze burning south of Prescott, which draws a mix of desert dwellers escaping the heat, retirees and visitors to its famed Old West-themed Whiskey Row lined with bars.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the fire zone Thursday, thanking firefighters, chatting with people staying at a shelter and promising that fighting the fire was the state’s No. 1 priority.

The local sheriff said he thought all hope was lost as the massive fire approached the larger town of Dewey-Humboldt.

“When that fire jumped that road and started heading to Dewey-Humboldt, we thought it was gone,” Yavapai County Sheriff Mascher said. “I thought there was no stopping it.”

But authorities estimated that the fire only burned a handful of homes.

“Four or five,” state Forester Jeff Whitney estimated. “So far we’ve really dodged a bullet.”

About 70 people spent Thursday night in two shelters set up at the high school and a local community college. More than 100 horses and other large animals, 80-plus dogs and more than 60 cats were also in emergency shelters, county emergency services manager Denny Foulk said.

The large crowd at the church Thursday night listened attentively as Pierson, Mascher and other officials assessed the state of the battle and assured people their homes were being protected from vandals.

One woman worried about a 27-year-old donkey she left behind, asking how it would survive without care. Mascher said his deputies would arrange for the animal to be retrieved.

Most, though, just wanted to know when they could go home.

Mascher said many of those who fled Dewey-Humboldt could likely go home as soon as Friday, but for many who live in more rugged areas on the fire’s east and west flank, it would likely be another several days.

The Arizona blaze grew Thursday but fire officials said two straight days of lower wind speeds gave them a leg up.

Higher humidity also helped firefighters despite a temporary halt to aircraft operations Wednesday because of an unauthorized drone flying in the area. Mascher said deputies believe they’ve identified the drone operator, but he didn’t say if the person had been arrested.

At a shelter in Prescott Valley on Thursday, Dewey-Humboldt David Eastlack, his girlfriend and their three daughters were looking at another night away from home but happy they were safe.

The family fled in their SUV Wednesday with clothes and family pictures and headed for the evacuation center at a high school in the next town up the highway.

“We left everything else,” Eastlack said. “If it got destroyed in the fire, it’s just stuff. But we took the memories.”

Ducey, Arizona’s governor, noted that Friday marks the four-year anniversary of a wildfire that killed 19 elite firefighters in Yarnell, about 45 miles southwest of Prescott Valley.

He praised “the elite status of those young men that we lost. And I want to take that same type of spirit out as we fight this fire over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”

Firefighters on Thursday were also battling wildfires in California, New Mexico, Utah and Washington state.

Hundreds of people forced from their homes by a Utah wildfire were expected to return even as the blaze grew.

Fire managers said Thursday at 25-mph wind gusts expanded the wildfire near the ski resort town of Brian Head to more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers), though firefighters boosted its containment to 15 percent. The fire was ignited by someone using a weed-burning torch.

In Southern California, a wildfire burning on the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base and in the city of San Clemente was 90 percent contained. Officials there say higher humidity levels slowed the fire’s pace.

A new blaze in the Malibu area that broke out Thursday afternoon also threatened homes, but firefighters quickly stopped its progress.