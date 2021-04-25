First 90 seconds to set stage for unusual Academy Awards
The preparations are done and the arrivals have begun for a most unusual Oscars.
11 a.m. PDT
Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.
The red carpet is back, though not the throngs; only a handful of media outlets will be allowed on site. Casual wear is a no-no.
Pulling the musical interludes (though not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour broadcast — and drastically cutting down the time it will take winners to reach the podium — will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, are promising a reinvented telecast.
The Oscars will look more like a movie, Soderbergh has said. The show will appear more widescreen and the presenters — including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya — are considered “cast members.” The telecast’s first 90 seconds, Soderbergh has claimed, will “announce our intention immediately.”
The Associated Press