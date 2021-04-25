80°F
Nation and World

First 90 seconds to set stage for unusual Academy Awards

The Associated Press
April 25, 2021 - 3:48 pm
 
A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at U ...
A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. ...
Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union S ...
Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, Pool)

11 a.m. PDT

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.

The red carpet is back, though not the throngs; only a handful of media outlets will be allowed on site. Casual wear is a no-no.

Pulling the musical interludes (though not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour broadcast — and drastically cutting down the time it will take winners to reach the podium — will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, are promising a reinvented telecast.

The Oscars will look more like a movie, Soderbergh has said. The show will appear more widescreen and the presenters — including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya — are considered “cast members.” The telecast’s first 90 seconds, Soderbergh has claimed, will “announce our intention immediately.”

The Associated Press

THE LATEST
 
1 verdict, then 6 police killings across US in 24 hours
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Even as the Derek Chauvin case was fresh in memory — the reading of the verdict in a Minneapolis courtroom, the shackling of the former police officer, the jubilation at what many saw as justice in the death of George Floyd — even then, blood flowed on America’s streets.

An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went mi ...
Missing sub apparently sank, cracked open, Indonesia navy says
By Edna Tarigan and Fadlan Syam The Associated Press

Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive., Indoneisa navy says

Israeli Border Police patrol the Old City of Jerusalem as worshippers arrive for Friday prayers ...
Night of chaos in Israel results in dozens of arrests, wounded police
The Associated Press

Israeli police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kenne ...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts with recycled rocket and capsule
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

National Guard members, assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths, place bodies into temporary ...
California moves from worst to first in coronavirus infections
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

Luke Walker, 9, a grandnephew of Allan Ansdell Jr., owner and president of Adventure City amuse ...
California theme park restarts after coronavirus closure
By Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

It was an all-hands-on-deck family affair when Adventure City finally reopened in California after being shuttered for 403 days because of the pandemic.

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside of McDonald's in Buffalo ...
US jobless claims fall to pandemic low of 547K
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the ...
China, Russia join US vowing emission cuts at summit
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

His commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52 percent by 2030 will come at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders.

Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in ...
Pandemic-denier Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID
The Associated Press

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”