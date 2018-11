For his first hang gliding flight, it was a wild ride for Chris Gursky.

Chris Gursky wasn't properly attached when he took off with a pilot on his first hang gliding flight, causing him to hold on to the pilot and a bar until they could land. (YouTube/CBS News)

Video shows the Florida man, as a tourist in Switzerland, hanging on for dear life as he and a pilot launch from a 4,000-foot mountain ledge.

Gursky was not properly attached before they took off. During the 2-minute flight, he clings to a bar and the pilot. He falls from the hang glider as they approach a grassy area to land.

He ended up with a broken wrist and torn left bicep, but said he would try hang gliding again.