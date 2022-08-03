86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon

By Zeynep Bilginsoy The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 - 5:17 am
 
boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged carg ...
boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The cargo ship Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, set sail from Ukraine's Odesa on Monday, enroute to final destination, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first grain ship to depart Ukraine under a wartime deal entered the Bosporus Strait on the way to Lebanon after its cargo was checked and approved Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities said.

An inspection team spent about 90 minutes conducting checks aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which was carrying Ukrainian corn and anchored off Istanbul, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The team included officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, the parties to the agreement struck last month to create safe shipping corridors for exporting Ukraine’s agricultural products as Russia’s invasion of its neighbor continues.

Pictures tweeted by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense showed an inspector reaching into the Razoni’s open hold and touching the grain. The Razoni’s horn rang out as the inspectors left the ship. The detailed mechanics of the inspection were not explained.

The Razoni, which the United Nations says is carrying 26,527 tons of corn, set sail Monday from Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. From Istanbul, it is on a voyage to cross the Bosporus Strait, a 19-mile scenic waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, before sailing on to Lebanon, its final destination.

The inspectors, some wearing white helmets, headed out to the Razoni in two boats, escorted by the Turkish coast guard. Turkish media said there were about 20 inspectors.

The checks are intended to ensure that outbound cargo vessels are bearing only grain, fertilizer or related food items and not any other commodities, and that inbound ships are not carrying weapons.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure confirmed the Razoni had passed the inspection. It said 17 other vessels “are loaded and are awaiting permission to leave” Ukrainian ports.

Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

There was no word about then those ships might set sail, although more are expected to depart Ukraine in the coming days. Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations on July 22 to end a wartime standoff that threatened food security around the globe.

However, the ongoing war and mistrust between Kyiv and Moscow have threatened to derail the deal, which is due to expire after 120 days.

An estimated 20 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine since the start of the 6-month-old war. The U.N.-brokered agreement provided for the establishment of safe corridors through the mined waters outside Ukraine’s ports.

Most of the grain stuck in Ukraine is to feed livestock, according to David Laborde, an expert at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington. Only 6 million tons is wheat, and just half of that is for human consumption, Laborde said. He said the Razoni is loaded with chicken feed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the resumption of grain exports would reduce Russia’s ability to extract concessions from the West. “They are losing one of the opportunities to terrorize the world,” he said in his nightly video address late Tuesday.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has also disrupted energy supplies in western Europe, with Moscow drastically cutting how much it sends amid fears it could stop sending any at all.

Meanwhile, the U.N. nuclear chief warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and urgent steps are needed to avoid a nuclear accident.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24. invasion of Ukraine.

“Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant, he said. “What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.”

He issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex.

Meanwhile, Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, hitting it with shells twice over the past 24 hours — around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, governor of the Mykolaiv region Vitaliy Kim reported.

The shelling damaged a pier, an industrial enterprise, residential buildings, a garage cooperative, a supermarket and a pharmacy, Kim said. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Mykolaiv is a southern port city, somewhat on par with Odesa, and is located on the Black Sea. The Russians said in April they wanted control over not just eastern, but southern Ukraine. Taking over Odesa and Mykolaiv in the south will give them control over the entire Black Sea coast and a land corridor to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria.

In eastern Ukraine, Russian shelling killed at least four civilians in Donetsk province in 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office said Wednesday.

Amid the relentless onslaught by Moscow’s forces, Zelenskyy issued an order to all those remaining in the embattled province to evacuate as soon as possible.

The compulsory evacuation is meant to remove 200,000-220,000 people from Donetsk province by the fall, officials say.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko estimated a higher number — 250,000 — ought to leave, though he noted that many residents reluctant to go.

___

Robert Badendieck and Mehmet Guzel in Istanbul contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
2
A’s, casino magnate to meet about potential Las Vegas ballpark
A’s, casino magnate to meet about potential Las Vegas ballpark
3
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
4
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
5
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make Vegas marriage official
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make Vegas marriage official
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A journalist watches as the bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, ...
Bad weather in Black Sea slows 1st Ukrainian grain shipment
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said Tuesday.

A car is partially covered in debris off Highway 190 near Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley Natio ...
Flash floods close Death Valley, Mojave preserve roads
The Associated Press

Officials have closed some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris caused by by flash flooding.

 
Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered ‘justice,’ Biden says
By Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A ...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

FILE - Actor Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Con ...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
Zeke Miller and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation.