Flight 93 wreckage from 9/11 to be buried at Pennsylvania memorial

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The family and friends of the passengers and crew of Flight 93 gather around a boulder that marks the plane's impact area during a memorial service at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Sept. 11, 2013 in Shanksville, Pa. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Navy Quartermaster Matthew Konchan of Johnstown, Pa., stands in a field of flowers before a wreath-laying ceremony during a memorial service at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Wednesday in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2013. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark says the wreckage will be buried in a restricted area of the park Shanksville that’s accessible only to loved ones of the victims.

President of the Families of Flight 93 Gordon Felt says his group requested a final search of the debris to see if there were any human remains or personal items in the wreckage.

Clark says workers found a number of items that will be added to the memorial collection, including an orange passenger call button.

The National Park Service will release a full report of the items collected later this year.