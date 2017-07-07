ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Flight attendant injured after assault on Delta flight

The Associated Press
July 6, 2017 - 10:56 pm
 

SEATTLE — Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

KOMO-TV reports Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says the incident happened on Delta flight 129 Thursday night.

Cooper says a man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight.

Cooper says passengers then helped restrain the man until the plane landed back in Seattle.

Delta said in a statement that “The passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident.”

Officials say two people, including the flight attendant, were injured and taken to a hospital.

Officials said the flight would leave for Beijing later Thursday night.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like