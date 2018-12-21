Flights at London airport resume after drone sighting delay

Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Drones spotted over the runway forced the shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport on Thursday during one of the busiest times of the year, stranding or delaying tens of thousands of Christmas-season travelers and setting off a hunt for the operator of the intruding aircraft. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON — London’s Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after a temporary shutdown due to a drone sighting.

The airport said in a statement Friday evening that “military measures” in place at Britain’s second-busiest airport made it safe to resume flight operations.

It says takeoffs and landings had been suspended earlier Friday — for roughly 80 minutes — as a precautionary measure while an investigation was underway.

An airport spokeswoman said there had been “a confirmed sighting of a drone.”

Drone sightings had also shut down the airport on Wednesday night and all day Thursday.