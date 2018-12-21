Flights at London airport suspended again for drone sighting

An airport spokeswoman says flights at London’s Gatwick Airport have been suspended again because of a “suspected drone sighting.”

Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Drones spotted over the runway forced the shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport on Thursday during one of the busiest times of the year, stranding or delaying tens of thousands of Christmas-season travelers and setting off a hunt for the operator of the intruding aircraft. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

A passenger sleeps surrounded by suitcases at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Drones spotted over the runway forced the shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport on Thursday during one of the busiest times of the year, stranding or delaying tens of thousands of Christmas-season travelers and setting off a hunt for the operator of the intruding aircraft. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON — An airport spokeswoman says flights at London’s Gatwick Airport have been suspended again because of a “suspected drone sighting.”

The shutdown came roughly 11 hours after flights had resumed Friday morning at Britain’s second-busiest airport.

British Police and transport officials had said that extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport.

Flights at Gatwick, which serves over 43 million passengers a year, had been shut down all of Thursday and for several hours Wednesday evening due to drone sightings.

The shutdowns have caused chaos over the holiday period.