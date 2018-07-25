Flooding closes famous waterfalls in Grand Canyon through August

Havasu Falls, a popular hiking and camping destination on the Havasupai reservation in the Grand Canyon, will be closed to visitors until the end of August.

This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows flooding from a waterfall on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. About 200 tourists were being evacuated Thursday from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon. (Benji Xie via AP)

This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caught in flash flooding at a popular campground on tribal land near the Grand Canyon where visitors go to see towering blue-green waterfalls. (Benji Xie via AP)

This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows flooding from a waterfall on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. About 200 tourists were being evacuated Thursday from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon. (Benji Xie via AP)

This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a rainbow over a waterfall on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. About 200 tourists were being evacuated Thursday from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon. (Benji Xie via AP)

Havasu Creek's blue-green waters tumble 210 feet on the Havasupai Tribe's reservation in a southeastern branch of the Grand Canyon near Supai, Arizona. (Bob Daugherty/The Associated Press)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Havasu Falls, a popular hiking and camping destination on the Havasupai reservation in the Grand Canyon, will be closed to visitors until the end of August.

The Havasupai Tribal Council announced Tuesday the site will be closed through Aug. 31 because of flood damage.

Tribal officials previously said it expected the attraction would close for seven to 10 days after flash flooding on July 11 and 12 forced the evacuation of about 200 tourists by helicopter.

Travelers from around the world compete each year for a camping reservation. It is a 10-mile hike from the trailhead to the campground, which is between two of the signature waterfalls, Havasu Falls and Mooney Falls.

Tourists with upcoming camping reservations or room reservations at the 24-room Havasupai Lodge in Supai will have to reschedule. Refunds will not be given.