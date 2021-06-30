95°F
Nation and World

Flooding closes main road at Zion National Park in Utah

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 7:17 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2021 - 7:29 pm
Flash flooding has caused the closure of State Route 9 inside Zion National Park in Utah, officials said Tuesday.

The park is closed to inbound traffic; vehicles are being diverted at the south and east entrances, Zion officials said in a statement.

In a tweet, the park service said a mudslide from heavy rains caused the closure. The park said it had received “a little over an inch of rain in an hour.”

Officials also said there was an “active technical Search and Rescue operation” taking place inside the park.

They advised travelers that “alternate east and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City, Utah to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89.”

Past flooding events

— In July 2018, flash flooding and rock falls closed roads and trails at the southwestern Utah park.

— In September 2015, seven died during a flash flood while canyoneering at Zion.

— In December 2010, the park closed due to flooding from a strong winter storm.

