66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Flooding concerns rising in Oklahoma, Arkansas

May 27, 2019 - 10:26 am
 

TULSA, Okla. — Soaked areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast to receive more rain, increasing flooding concerns along the already swollen Arkansas River.

Tulsa County officials say some residents west of Tulsa have already evacuated their homes due to flooding. Downstream in Fort Smith, Arkansas, officials say flooding has closed roads and flooded buildings.

The National Weather Service says floodwaters are projected to crest Monday at more than 23 feet (7 meters) in Tulsa, near the record 25 feet (7.6 feet) set in 1984.

At Fort Smith, the river on Sunday reached 38.2 feet (11.6 meters) and surpassed the historic crest of 38.1 (11.6 meters) in April 1945.

The National Weather Service says a storm system will move into the central Plains Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This May 20, 2019 photo shows a M-41 Bulldog World War II period tank that sits at the entrance ...
Historic tank turns lemon-lime yellow in error
The Associated Press

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A Korean War era tank owned by the West Virginia National Guard has turned bright lemon-lime yellow. The reason was a mystery until the sponsor of a science fiction club at Bluefield State College owned up to the mistake in a letter to The Bluefield Daily Telegraph .

Workers look through tornado damage at the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno, Okla., Sunday, ...
Tornado kills 2, injures 29 others in Oklahoma
The Associated Press

The twister crossed an interstate and walloped the American Budget Value Inn before ripping through the Skyview Estates trailer park.