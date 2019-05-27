Flooding concerns rising in Oklahoma, Arkansas

Soaked areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast to receive more rain, increasing flooding concerns along the already swollen Arkansas River.

People stand in the middle of Rogers Avenue and look out over the flooded Massard Creek at the intersection of Meandering Way and Rogers Avenue, in Fort Smith, Ark., Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Jamie Mitchell/The Southwest Times Record via AP)

Volunteers fill sand bags at the soccer field parking lot in Chaffee Crossing, Ark., Saturday, May 25, 2019, for distribution throughout the area for flood prone areas around homes. (Jamie Mitchell/The Southwest Times Record via AP)

Water is released from the Keystone Dam into the Arkansas River northwest of Tulsa, Okla., Friday, May 24, 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began increasing the amount of water being released from the dam on Friday to control the flooding. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

Rogers Avenue looking West across the flooded Massard Creek at the intersection of Meandering Way and Rogers Avenue, in Fort Smith, Ark., Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Jamie Mitchell/The Southwest Times Record via AP)

Floodwaters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. — Soaked areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast to receive more rain, increasing flooding concerns along the already swollen Arkansas River.

Tulsa County officials say some residents west of Tulsa have already evacuated their homes due to flooding. Downstream in Fort Smith, Arkansas, officials say flooding has closed roads and flooded buildings.

The National Weather Service says floodwaters are projected to crest Monday at more than 23 feet (7 meters) in Tulsa, near the record 25 feet (7.6 feet) set in 1984.

At Fort Smith, the river on Sunday reached 38.2 feet (11.6 meters) and surpassed the historic crest of 38.1 (11.6 meters) in April 1945.

The National Weather Service says a storm system will move into the central Plains Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms across Oklahoma and Arkansas.