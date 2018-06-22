Flooding hitting several areas around US

Helicopters rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana , including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days, as severe storms swept the Rockies and the Midwest.

Middle school students attending a Bible camp at the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible along the Rocky Mountain Front are guided onto a Chinook helicopter Thursday, June 21, 2018. The campers were flown to Great Falls after flooding earlier this week washed out the road to the camp. (Montana Army National Guard via AP)

U.S. Border Patrol agents help a stranded motorist after heavy rains caused water to rise and flood whole neighborhoods, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Mission, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

A car is supported by a single lounge stool in Bethel Park, Pa., Thursday, June 21, 2018, as clean up begins after heavy rains the night before caused severe flooding. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Ariana Torres, 4, and Jose Pena, 6, play in the water on their street near McAllen High School after heavy rains caused water to rise and flood neighborhoods on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Residents use a canoe to paddle through high water after heavy rains caused water to rise and flood whole neighborhoods on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Workers clean up at the Trolley Stop Inn in Bethel Park, Pa., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after heavy rains the night before caused severe flooding. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vehicles drive through rising water along Hollywood Road in St. Joseph, Mich., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after strong storms dumped several inches of rain in Southwest Michigan. A third county in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been added to the state's disaster declaration following severe flooding. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo crews work in flood waters on Baldwin Street in Bridgeville, Pa. Strong storms containing heavy rains have caused severe flooding in parts of western Pennsylvania, spurring dozens of evacuations and damaging numerous vehicles and other property. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HELENA, Mont. — Helicopters rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days, as severe storms swept the Rockies and the Midwest.

Campers attending the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible near the small town of Augusta were lifted out Thursday after a washed-out road cut off the only exit. Montana was just drying out from spring flooding caused by near-record snowfall over the winter when a storm unleashed heavy rains last weekend.

Texas also saw deluges all week. The soaking in both states comes in stark contrast to the tinder-dry conditions of the American Southwest, which is experiencing drought and an early wildfire season.

Floodwaters running through two cabins and staff housing woke up the Montana campers Tuesday, counselor Dustin Steele said.

They had enough food and supplies to stay until Friday but the decision was made to get them out. The Montana Army National Guard flew in two Chinook helicopters and made two trips each with about 30 campers and their luggage, Steele said.

Officials in far South Texas also used helicopters Thursday to rescue residents from flooded areas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez said residents were being rescued by land and air in the Mission area, along the border with Mexico. First lady Melania Trump arrived in nearby McAllen as she made an unannounced visit to a facility housing migrant children.

Thunderstorms that have moved across Texas this week also have brought heavy rains to areas that less than a year ago were hit by flooding from Hurricane Harvey, including the Corpus Christi area and the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, east of Houston.

Forecasters say the rain was expected to move out of far South Texas by Friday but much of the central and southeast U.S. will be at risk of severe storms as the weekend approaches.

Southwest drought

Meanwhile, great swaths of Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado were experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, forcing recent closures of national forests and other public lands because of fire danger.

In Montana, the remnants of Hurricane Bud met up with moisture from the Pacific Ocean to create a storm that hung over the western half of the state last weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Syner in Great Falls.

That led to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain falling on the Rocky Mountain Front, causing waterways to overflow and wash out roads, bridges and even sweeping away wildlife.

In western Pennsylvania, residents and business owners were cleaning up after a storm dumped nearly 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain, killing at least one person and prompting scores of evacuations as powerful floodwaters carried off cars and damaged buildings.

Flooding in Minnesota and South Dakota caused some road closures. The Argus Leader newspaper in South Dakota reported that a woman was rescued when her pickup became stranded in floodwaters east of Sioux Falls.

In northwest Iowa, several roads were inundated and basements swamped by heavy rain.

Flooding in Virginia forced Richmond International Airport and parts of nearby Interstate 64 to close Friday morning. People in the area posted pictures and video showing travelers leaving their cars to walk to the airport.

Associated Press journalists Matt Volz in Helena, Jamie Stengle in Dallas and Juan A. Lozano of Houston contributed to this report.