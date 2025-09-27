83°F
Nation and World

Flooding in Arizona leaves 4 dead

Damage from flooding in Globe, Ariz., is seen on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adam Klepp/KNXV-TV - ABC15 Arizona via AP)
Damage from flooding in Globe, Ariz., is seen on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adam Klepp/KNXV-TV - ABC15 Arizona via AP)
Damage from flooding in Globe, Ariz., is seen on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adam Klepp/KNXV-TV - ABC15 Arizona via AP)
Damage from flooding in Globe, Ariz., is seen on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adam Klepp/KNXV-TV - ABC15 Arizona via AP)
Las Vegas gunman in NYC office shooting had CTE, medical examiner rules
Associated Press
September 27, 2025 - 3:47 pm
 

GLOBE, Ariz. — Four people have died after heavy rain caused flooding in Arizona, sending some people in a rural community to their rooftops for safety, officials said Saturday.

Three people died after rain inundated Globe, a city of about 7,250 people about 88 miles (142 kilometers) east of Phoenix, Carl Melford, emergency manager in Gila County, said. Two people were found in a vehicle and another in the floodwaters, he said. They were not immediately identified by authorities.

Another person was found dead Saturday morning near a vehicle caught in floodwaters in suburban Phoenix the night before. The vehicle appeared to be empty after it was spotted partially submerged in about 8 feet of fast-moving water on Friday evening in a greenbelt park area, the Scottsdale Fire Department said. After the water dropped a bit overnight, crews found the body of a person pinned underneath a walkway bridge, the department said.

In the rural community of Globe, one of Arizona’s oldest mining towns, sheriffs’ officials are looking into reports of people who may be missing, Melford said, but could not specify a number.

“We now have a massive search and rescue underway,” he said.

Rain poured down and quickly flooded the downtown area Friday, Melford said. One of the first areas hit was a propane tank distributor, sending about 1,000 residential-sized tanks throughout the community, he said.

“There’s propane tanks everywhere through downtown Globe,” he said, adding that hazmat workers have been sent to the scene. “Luckily none of them ignited or exploded.”

The area previously experienced flooding in 2021 after a wildfire, but it didn’t happen like this, Melford said.

“This was an extremely heavy amount of rain in an extremely short period of time,” he said.

Authorities are asking residents to not go out searching in the floodwaters because search and rescue officials are accompanied by dogs who might pick up the scent of aspiring volunteers instead of possible flood victims. If people want to help, they should start by assisting friends and neighbors in need, Melford said.

Globe city council members declared an emergency, saying they have never seen anything like the flooding.

Scores of people have stepped up to volunteer, said Mayor Al Gamero, adding that many buildings in the community’s downtown have been damaged. Officials asked people to stay away from the area until they could ensure it is safe to go in there.

“Our primary, again, is search and rescue,” Gamero said Saturday.

By Claire Rush and Chris Megerian Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Saturday he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, “authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities.

By Jennifer Peltz, Adam Geller and Farnoush Amiri Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told fellow world leaders on Friday that his nation “must finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza.

By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer Associated Press

Former FBI Director James Comey was charged with making a false statement and obstruction days after President Donald Trump appeared to urge his attorney general to prosecute him.

By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Starbucks said Thursday it’s closing hundreds of U.S. and Canadian stores and laying off 900 nonretail employees as it focuses more of its resources on a turnaround.

