Nation and World

Florida 7-year-old handcuffed, arrested after teacher punched

The Associated Press
January 29, 2018 - 2:48 am
 

MIAMI — Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.

The Miami Herald cites a police report stating Mercy Álvarez’s son was handcuffed last Thursday for hitting the teacher. The first-grader was then hospitalized under the Florida Mental Health Act for a psychiatric evaluation and later discharged. WSVN-TV quotes a police report as stating the child was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food. It says he then “attacked the teacher by repeatedly punching her on the back” until the two fell to the ground.

Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett says the department’s response was standard. But Álvarez says the incidents are “police abuse.”

The teacher is planning to press charges.

Police were also called on the child for throwing a tantrum several months ago.

