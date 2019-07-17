87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Florida city hopes ‘Baby Shark’ song will keep homeless from sleeping in park

The Associated Press
July 17, 2019 - 7:25 am
 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children’s songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping in a city park.

West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they’re trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion. She says the pavilion rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.

The loop of “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the park, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.

Illaya Champion tells the Post “it’s wrong” to chase people away with music. He says he’ll still sleep there, but “it’s on and on, the same songs.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Migrants wait under guard at an immigration center on the International Bridge 1, as an immigra ...
Rumors, confusion, fear reign on Mexico border with new US policy
By MarÍa Verza The Associated Press

Asylum-seekers gathered in Nuevo Laredo grapple to understand what a new U.S. policy that all but eliminates refuge claims by Central Americans and many others meant for their bids to find a better life in America.

In a Feb. 22, 2014, file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcu ...
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison
By Tom Hays The Associated Press

The Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman has been sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison, a humbling end for a drug lord once notorious for his ability to kill, bribe or tunnel his way out of trouble.

A July 20, 2018, file photo shows an aerial view of the San Diego Convention Center, the site o ...
Comic-Con founders reflect on 50 years of memories
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

No one expected their culture would ever become mainstream when a few hundred comic book and science fiction enthusiasts and creators gathered in the basement of a San Diego hotel 49 years ago.