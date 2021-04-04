88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Florida crews try to prevent ‘catastrophic’ wastewater pond collapse

By Chris O’Meara and Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 - 12:26 pm
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manat ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Acting Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes speaks during a news conference Sunday, Apr ...
Acting Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes speaks during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emegency Managment, gestures during a news conference Su ...
Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emegency Managment, gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manat ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he stands with state and local officials during a news co ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he stands with state and local officials during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

PALMETTO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond in the Tampa Bay area while evacuating the area to avoid a “catastrophic flood.”

Manatee County officials say the latest models show that a breach at the old phosphate plant reservoir has the potential to gush out 340 million gallons of water in a matter of minutes, risking a 20-foot-high (about 6.1-meter-high) wall of water.

“What we are looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said at a press conference after flying over the old Piney Point phosphate mine.

Authorities say 316 homes have been evacuated and some families were placed in local hotels. A local jail in the area is not being evacuated but they are moving people and staff to the second story and putting sandbags on the ground floor.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the water in the pond is primarily salt water mixed with wastewater and storm water. It has elevated levels of phosphorous and nitrogen and is acidic, but not expected to be toxic, the agency says.

Manatee County officials have been discharging water when the pond began leaking in March. On Friday, a significant leak that was detected escalated the response and prompted the first evacuations and a declaration of a state of emergency on Saturday. A portion of the containment wall in the reservoir shifted, meaning a collapse could occur at any time.

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said Sunday they will be doubling the amount of water being pumped out of the pond. Hope said he could not rule out that a full breach, which could also destabilize the walls of the other ponds at the Piney Point site.

The Florida DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein said another pond has higher levels of metals.

“The radiologicals are still below surface water discharge standards. So, again this is not water we want to see leaving the site,” he said.

The ponds sit in stacks of phosphogypsum, a solid radioactive byproduct from manufacturing fertilizer. State authorities say the water in the breached pond is not radioactive.

Gomez Licon reported from Miami.

MOST READ
1
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
2
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
3
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
4
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
5
Some names have changed, but will Raiders defense improve?
Some names have changed, but will Raiders defense improve?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patients receive an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on the opening day of a mass vacc ...
Europe ramps up vaccinations as virus haunts Easter holidays
By Angela Charlton and Oleg Cetinic The Associated Press

Spaniards lined up for shots on Easter Sunday in Barcelona and other points around the country, but Madrid halted vaccinations at local health centers to give staff a break.

President Russell M. Nelson speaks in Salt Lake City in October 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Mormon leaders call out racism at Utah church conference
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place Saturday without attendees because of the pandemic.

A sign advertises a restaurant opening in Santa Monica, Calif., in March 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio ...
California allows indoor gatherings as coronavirus cases drop
By Adam Beam and Janie Har The Associated Press

California on Friday cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games for the first time in more than a year as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks on his phone as he watches a spring train ...
MLB moves All-Star Game in response to voting law
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Wa ...
1 officer, driver die after car rams US Capitol barrier
By Michael Balsamo, Nomaan Merchant and Colleen Long The Associated Press

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.

In a Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline fligh ...
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, CDC says
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for COVID or going into quarantine.

This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending ...
US, Iran say indirect talks will begin on nuclear program
By Raf Casert The Associated Press

The United States and Iran said Friday that they would begin indirect talks with other major world powers to try to get both countries back into an accord limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

In this image from video, witness Lt. Richard Zimmerman of the Minneapolis Police Department, t ...
Kneeling on Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary,’ says homicide chief
By Steve Karnowski, Amy Forliti and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Kneeling on George Floyd ‘s neck while he was handcuffed and in the prone position was “top-tier, deadly force” and “totally unnecessary,” the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide division testified Friday.

Passengers take selfies on a deck of the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship in Civitavecchia, near Rome, ...
Globe’s only crusing ship basks in Mediterranean sun
By Maria Grazia Murru The Associated Press

After cruise ships were early sources of highly publicized coronavirus outbreaks, the Grandiosa has tried to chart a course through the pandemic with strict anti-virus protocols approved by Italian authorities that seek to create a “health bubble” on board.