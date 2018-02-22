Florida gun show organizers cancel event after school shooting

Organizers of a Florida gun show in the same county where 17 people died in a school shooting last week have canceled next month’s event.

Students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

The Sun Sentinel reports that the Florida Gun and Knife Show scheduled for March 17-18 in Fort Lauderdale is off the calendar. The show’s manager, Morgan Waters, says promoters decided to skip the show because Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler “courteously and professionally” requested it.

The long-running gun show, which normally attracts 70 to 100 vendors, is expected to resume in May.

Authorities say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School in Parkland. Fort Lauderdale and Parkland are located in Broward County.