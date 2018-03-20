Florida gunman’s brother held on $500K bond for trespassing on campus

A judge has set bond at $500,000 for the younger brother of suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz after he was arrested for trespassing at the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down.

This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, 2018 and charged for trespassing at the same school, authorities said. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)

MIAMI — A judge has set bond at $500,000 for the younger brother of suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz after he was arrested for trespassing at the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down.

Eighteen-year-old Zachary Cruz had a bond hearing Tuesday. The state sought a $750,000 bond, noting that he had admitted visiting the campus two other times since the shooting. Prosecutors also said he had been observed during an earlier jail visit with his brother saying that Nikolas Cruz is famous.

Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered Zachary to stay away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School if he’s released. She also said the home where he is living in Palm Beach County should be searched for weapons.

Deputies say he rode his skateboard onto the campus Monday afternoon, saying he was there to “reflect on the school schooling and to soak it in.”

He is being held in the same jail where his 19-year-old brother is.