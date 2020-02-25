57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Florida man accused of using job prospect to lure, rape woman

The Associated Press
February 24, 2020 - 7:37 pm
 

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of dragging a woman unconscious to his car and raping her after luring her to a restaurant with a higher-paying job opportunity.

Jason Minton, 43, appeared in court Saturday and is facing sexual battery and kidnapping charges.

News outlets say the woman told police in Ormond Beach that she met Minton while at work this month. She said Minton overheard her saying she was looking for a higher-paying job, and told her the tree company where he worked was looking to hire someone. Minton contacted her to set up a lunch interview at a restaurant.

Ormond Beach police released a surveillance video they say shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant’s parking lot to his truck. Police said he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to the restaurant and put her in her car.

The woman only remembers waking up at her mother’s house later that day, authorities said.

Minton’s lawyer, Aaron Delgado, told WFTV his client is a registered sex offender, and has been accused of rape before, but maintained he is innocent.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, departs after an initial court appearance at the Leighton Crimin ...
Former ‘Empire’ actor Smollett enters not guilty plea
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago and falsely reporting to police that the phony attack was real.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape t ...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday at his sexual assault trial, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.

In a Nov. 24, 2015, photo, Willie Mays, right, looks on as President Barack Obama presents the ...
Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101
The Associated Press

NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA’s early space missions and was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died.

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. S ...
Dow drops more than 1,000 as outbreak threatens the economy
By Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise The Associated Press

Investors sought safety in U.S. government bonds, gold and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate in the worst day for the stock market in two years.