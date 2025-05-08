87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Florida man gored by bison at national park as tourism season begins

A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 3, 2016. (AP Ph ...
A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
More Stories
A student and a teacher carry study material at UNRWA Girls School run by the U.N. agency for P ...
Israel closes 6 U.N. schools for Palestinians in east Jerusalem
President Donald Trump, from right, speaks to reporters accompanied by Interior Secretary Doug ...
House follows Trump’s lead with vote to change Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’
Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th ...
‘Peace be with you’: 1st American pope greets faithful at St. Peter’s Basilica
Double Arch is located in the Windows section of Arches National Park in Utah. (Las Vegas Revie ...
German hiker dies after fall at Utah national park
The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 - 3:54 pm
 

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Yellowstone National park visitor from Florida was gored by a bison — the first such violent encounter of 2025 — just weeks into the busy summer season.

Park officials repeated a frequent warning: Don’t get too close to wildlife. The 47-year-old man did just that but escaped with only minor injuries, according to a park statement Wednesday.

Park officials declined to say more about the visitor from Cape Coral, Florida, or give details about Sunday’s attack, saying only that it took place at Lake Village, an area of cabins, a lodge and campsites on the shore of Yellowstone Lake.

Bison can be aggressive when people don’t give them enough space, park officials said in their statement, and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other wild animal.

At least two people were gored by bison last year, including an 83-year-old South Carolina woman who was seriously injured. A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in the park in 2023. Bison injured two people in 2022.

Besides getting too close, visitors have been known to pick up baby bison. Such contact can cause the baby to be shunned by its herd with deadly results, not to mention the risk to the tourist.

Usually seen grazing or lolling peacefully, bison can run up to 35 mph — faster than the men’s world record in the 100-meter dash.

Park regulations require visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison and other large herbivores, and 100 yards away from wolves and bears.

Bison are North America’s biggest land animal. They stand up to 6 feet tall and weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

Some 4.7 million people visited Yellowstone in 2024. A tour bus crash killed seven people in nearby Idaho last week. Summer season began with road plowing in late April.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be th ...
Turkey thwarted remote pager attack in Lebanon, officials say
By Suzan Fraser and Bassem Mroue Associated Press

Officials say Turkey’s intelligence service thwarted a remote attack using pagers in Lebanon, days after similar attacks by Israel killed dozens, including members of the Hezbollah terrorist group.

Yemenis watch as smoke billows following Israeli airstrikes targeting a power plant and Sanaa A ...
Yemen’s main airport disabled by Israeli airstrikes, military says
By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The strikes came hours before President Donald Trump said the United States would stop striking the Houthis, who he said had “capitulated” and agreed to stop targeting shipping in the Red Sea.

MORE STORIES