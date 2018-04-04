Nation and World

Florida man swallows cocaine during traffic stop, dies

The Associated Press
April 4, 2018 - 4:49 am
 

MILTON, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida inmate died after swallowing cocaine during his arrest.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the man died early Tuesday morning shortly after being taken from the Santa Rosa County Jail to a nearby hospital.

A sheriff’s office news release says the man, who wasn’t immediately named, was arrested Monday night during a traffic stop, and a deputy reported seeing him put something in his mouth. He was taken to the jail’s medical center and told officials he had swallowed 7 grams (0.25 ounces) of cocaine.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like