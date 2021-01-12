°F
Florida manatee had ‘Trump’ scraped on back, officials say

The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 - 4:48 pm
 

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” scraped on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County,the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles north of Tampa.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison under the Endangered Species Act.

