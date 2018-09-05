Florida mom charged with murder in case of missing 2-year-old son

Authorities in Largo, Florida, say they have a prime suspect in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a wooded area — it’s the child’s own mother, 21-year-old mother Charisse Stinson.

Charisse Stinson on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Pinellas County Jail)

LARGO, Fla. — Authorities in Largo, Florida, say they have a prime suspect in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a wooded area — it’s the child’s own mother, 21-year-old mother Charisse Stinson.

Stinson reported her son Jordan Belliveau missing on Sunday, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. She said a man had knocked her unconscious and kidnapped the boy. Police even put out a sketch based on her description.





Now police are calling her testimony “deceptive” at a press conference ahead of her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

An arrest report says Stinson told investigators that in a moment of frustration she struck the child, causing his head to hit a wall. The report says she then left his body in the woods. Authorities found the body Tuesday afternoon.