Florida police: Man brings girl, 4, along on burglary outing

The Associated Press
June 16, 2019 - 9:33 am
 

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of bringing a 4-year-old girl along as he broke into several properties in Florida.

News outlets report 38-year-old James Giambra was arrested Thursday. A concerned citizen in Volusia County called 911 to report someone carrying large bags around his neighbor’s property. The caller also said someone had messed with electrical wires on his boat in an apparent attempt to steal it.

Later, another caller reported a suspicious man was walking through yards with a young girl. A deputy was talking to a woman on her second-story deck when the two heard a male voice from below. The deputy found Giambra downstairs and took him in to custody.

Deputies didn’t reveal the relationship between Giambra and the 4-year-old, who was returned to family members.

It’s unclear if Giambra had an attorney who could comment.

