114°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases

By Tamara Lush and Terry Spencer The Associated Press
July 12, 2020 - 12:25 pm
 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida shattered the national record Sunday for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 15,000 cases as its daily average death toll continued to also rise.

According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases, and 45 deaths were recorded.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week as Florida reported 514 fatalities — an average of 73 per day. Three weeks ago, the state was averaging 30 deaths per day. Since the pandemic began in March, 4,346 people have died in Florida of COVID-19, the state says.

Testing has doubled over the last month, going from about 25,000 tests per day to almost 50,000, but the percentage of people testing positive has risen even more dramatically. A month ago, fewer than 5 percent of tests came up positive on a daily average. Over the past week, the daily average exceeded 19 percent.

About 10.7 percent of Saturday’s 143,000 tests came up positive, with an average age of 38. “I still think we need to increase our testing a little bit more,” said University of Florida epidemiologist Dr. Cindy Prins, adding that the state and local health departments should ramp up their contact tracing.

Prins said that she’s still concerned about large crowds, gyms and some restaurants as being places of mass transmission. Reports of illegal clubs and raves in South Florida is also a worry, she said.

“I really do think we could control this, and it’s the human element that is so critical. It should be an effort of our country. We should be pulling together when we’re in a crisis, and we’re definitely not doing it,” she said. “I know people want to live their lives. There have been a lot of other times, people have made those sacrifices in order to benefit our society. It’s almost like a war effort. That’s what we need right now.”

Terry Shaw, AdventHealth’s president and CEO, said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida will be “sometime in front of us in July.”

While on the program, he said that the health system, which has hospitals in nine states including 30 in Florida, has adequate PPE, a stockpile of ventilators and a clinical team that’s learned how to better treat the disease.

“I give you an example. Our length of stay in our ICU for COVID patients has dropped in half. The number of people coming in to our hospital with COVID that need a ventilator, we’ve also been able to cut that in half. And because of those things, our death rate has also been cut in half since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

The health system’s ICU capacities in Florida are currently running at about 85 percent to 90 percent. He said the system could turn some “progressive care units” into ICU units if needed.

Hospitals in several counties have stopped doing elective surgeries. HCA West Florida has ceased inpatient elective procedures at hospitals in Hillsborough, Pinellas and six other nearby counties, said an HCA spokeswoman on Sunday. Florida ceased elective surgeries statewide from March until early May in order to free up beds, and to reserve personal protective equipment for health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are the top three counties for hospitalizations, with 3,232 people hospitalized — 42 percent of the 7,542 people in hospitals statewide for coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN on Sunday that his county’s hospitals will soon reach capacity, but he said more beds can be added, including for intensive care.

“We still have capacity, but it does cause me a lot of concern,” he said.

Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions — and the number of positive cases began rising, but it wasn’t until the last week that the daily death total began rising, too.

Rise in deaths seen

Because of the increase in cases and the positivity rate, doctors have predicted a rise in deaths, saying the mortality rate usually increases two to four weeks later as some of those infected get sicker and eventually die. Health experts are concerned that people are gathering in crowds, and have expressed concern that the Republican National Convention’s nomination party for President Donald Trump will be held in Jacksonville in August.

On Saturday, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened at Walt Disney World in Orlando, concerning health experts who urge people not to gather in groups. Guests at the park said that people were wearing masks and social distancing, and videos showed near-empty parks.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that even with the rising rates, he still wants the schools to reopen as scheduled next month, saying children have not proven to be vectors for the disease in states and countries where campuses are open. He said while each county will have to come up with procedures, depending on their local infection rate, not opening the schools would exacerbate the achievement gap between high- and low-performing students.

“We know there are huge, huge costs for not providing the availability of in-person schooling,” he said. “The risk of corona, fortunately, for students is incredibly low.”

Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, said Sunday that the state has tested more than 2.4 million people for COVID-19.

Ferre said the important statistic isn’t the raw number of positives, but the percentage — on Sunday, it was just over 11 percent, about 8 percentage points lower than the weekly average.

“The more people who get tested and are proportionately reporting negative for this virus is meaningful,” she wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sands’ Palazzo hotel tower to halt weekday reservations
Las Vegas Sands’ Palazzo hotel tower to halt weekday reservations
2
Last drinks served on Fremont Street after bars ordered to close again
Last drinks served on Fremont Street after bars ordered to close again
3
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
4
‘Pawn Stars’ to be back up and running early during pandemic
‘Pawn Stars’ to be back up and running early during pandemic
5
Las Vegas police arrest ex-USA Gymnastics coach on lewdness counts
Las Vegas police arrest ex-USA Gymnastics coach on lewdness counts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference ab ...
Louisiana shuts bars, requires masks
By Chevel Johnson and Melinda Deslatte The Associated Press

Gov. John Edwards on Saturday ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’ spread, saying he’s instituting a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars.

FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is viewed. Th ...
Church asks Utah Mormons to wear face coverings in public
The Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has asked all its members in Utah to wear face coverings when in public, a request that comes as confirmed infections in the state increase.

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing ...
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting St. Louis couple
The Associated Press

Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Ree ...
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

The interior of the San Gabriel Mission is damaged following a morning fire, Saturday, July 11, ...
Fire destroys much of 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission in California
By Marcio Sanchez and Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of the San Gabriel Mission in California that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

FILE - In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 tes ...
COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
By Mike Stobbe and Nicky Forster The Associated Press

A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the gran ...
New comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Comet Neowise swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

Read More