Nation and World

Florida senator files bill to outlaw declawing most cats

By The Associated Press
August 3, 2019 - 9:42 am
 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida state senator has filed legislation that would outlaw declawing of cats except under certain circumstances.

The bill filed Friday by Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation would impose fines of $1,000 on veterinarians who declaw cats when it is not medically necessary. They could also be disciplined by the Board of Veterinary Medicine for doing so.

There are health exemptions for such things as infections or disease that might make it necessary to declaw a cat. In many cases, people declaw cats because they can damage furniture and attack wildlife, such as birds.

The bill is similar to a New York measure signed into law last month by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Book’s legislation is filed for the 2020 Florida session, which begins in January.

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions f ...
Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
By Mary Clare and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director, Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, withdrew from consideration Friday after just five days as he faced growing questions about his experience and qualifications.

A$AP Rocky, right, leaves the district court after the third day of his trial in Stockholm, Fri ...
Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Nearly a month after he was arrested in Sweden, rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the United States as the verdict in an assault case against him and two other Americans looms.

FBI personnel pass a ticket booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Monday, July 29, 2019 in Calif. ...
California garlic festival gunman killed himself, coroner says
The Associated Press

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.

This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons i ...
Rapper A$AP Rocky to be released from jail as judges mulls case
Jari Tanner and Dorothee Thiesing The Associated Press

It wasn’t immediately clear from the decision by the Stockholm District Court whether the three individuals, all American citizens, would be able to leave the country.

In this Jan. 7, 2019 photograph provided by Action for Defenceless People Foundation, Hungarian ...
Twins conjoined at head separated by Hungarian doctors
The Associated Press

The 3-year-old sisters, Rabeya and Rukaya, were in a stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Friday at a military hospital in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.

Proposed Secretary of State Pedro Pierluisi arrives to his confirmation hearing at the House of ...
Puerto Rico governor resigns as promised, names successor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

An emailed announcement said successor Pedro Pierluisi did not need confirmation from both houses of the territory’s legislature because he was named secretary of state.