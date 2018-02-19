Florida shooting suspect makes court appearance

Daniel Bishop, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries at a makeshift memorial outside the school, in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old who had been expelled from the school, is being held without bail in the Broward County Jail, accused of 17 counts of first-degree murder. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appeared in court for a procedural hearing on Monday.

Cruz said nothing at the hearing in Broward County Circuit Court, which he attended wearing a prison jumpsuit. He kept his head down and did not appear to make eye contact with the judge or others in the courtroom, though he responded briefly to someone on the defense team at the end of the hearing.

The hearing concerned the rules going forward of how documents would be sealed. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she was in favor of openness whenever possible.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding many others in Wednesday’s attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which he once attended. His lawyers have said he will plead guilty if prosecutors agree not to pursue the death penalty. No decision has been made on that.

Sorry for shooting

The couple who took in the 19-year-old after his mother died said he told them he was sorry after the shooting.

Speaking Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” James and Kimberly Snead said they’ve only seen Cruz once since the shooting that killed 17 when they briefly saw him at the police station.

Kimberly Snead says she yelled at him and “really wanted to strangle him more than anything.” The couple says Cruz told them he was sorry.

The Sneads also said the person who’s been shown to the world since the shootings isn’t the person they knew when he lived with them. They said Cruz was very polite and followed all their rules.

Trump backs background checks

The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president had spoken to Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, about a bipartisan bill designed to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers.

Sanders said, “While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.”

The bill would penalize federal agencies that fail to provide the necessary records and reward states that comply with federal grant preferences and other incentives.

Trump has been a strong supporter of gun rights and the National Rifle Association.

Gun legislation in Florida

State Sen. Bill Galvano, a Republican and incoming Senate president, said the Florida Senate is preparing a sweeping package of legislation in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

The legislation includes new age restrictions for gun purchases, a ban on bump stocks and gun violence restraining orders.

Legislative leaders saw firsthand the building where the shootings took place.

The Senate is considering a wide array of measures that also include boosting spending on mental health programs for schools and giving law-enforcement greater power to involuntarily hold someone considered a danger to themselves.