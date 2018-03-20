Florida shooting suspect’s brother arrested at same school

Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was arrested Monday for trespassing at the same school.

Law enforcement agents line up as students head back to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time since several students and teachers were killed by a former student on Feb. 14. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Cruz is accused of the shooting rampage that killed 14 students and three school employees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Annabel Claprood, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School touches one of the roses at the Pulse night club, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Parents and students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made a stop at the site of the nightclub attack on their way back home from Tallahassee. Students returned to class at the high school, Wednesday, following the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed several students and teachers. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Seventeen people dressed as angels stand Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for those killed in a shooting on Feb. 14. Organizer Terry Decarlo said the idea originated after the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was tortured and murdered in 1998. Decarlo said the costumes now travel to disasters and mass shootings around the country. “We want to the survivors to know angels are looking over them and protecting them,” Decarlo said. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

A Broward Sheriff’s Office report says 18-year-old Zachary Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing.

The report says the teen was found riding his skateboard at the school though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus. The report adds that Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in.”

His 19-year-old brother, Nikolas Cruz, faces 17 first-degree murder charges in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting.

Jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Zachary Cruz.