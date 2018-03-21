Florida students hold vigil for victims of bridge collapse

Hundreds of Florida International University students gathered for a vigil Wednesday morning for the six victims of a pedestrian bridge collapse near their campus.

Florida International University students observe a moment of silence for the victims of the bridge collapse at the school four days earlier, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Miami. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

The main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed, Thursday, March 15, 2018, over several cars causing fatalities and injuries. (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP)

The main span of the a pedestrian bridge after it collapsed over several cars causing fatalities and injuries. (DroneBase via AP)

A Florida International University student observes a moment of silence for the victims of the bridge collapse at the school four days earlier, as the school flag flies at half-staff on the campus, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Miami. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Florida International University sophomore Mariana Maciel embraces a friend after students, faculty and staff observed a moment of silence for the victims of the bridge collapse at the school four days earlier, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Miami. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI — Hundreds of Florida International University students gathered for a vigil Wednesday morning for the six victims of a pedestrian bridge collapse near their campus.

The names of the victims were displayed on a screen inside a ballroom on the Miami-area campus. Loud gasps and crying could be heard from the crowd when the name of FIU student Alexa Duran appeared on the screen.

FIU President Mark Rosenberg said the school remained in deep shock over the collapse Thursday of the 950-ton (860-metric ton) structure onto a busy roadway.

The bridge was intended to connect the campus with the neighboring city of Sweetwater. Mayor Orlando Lopez said the construction project aimed to save lives but ended in tragedy.