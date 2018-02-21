Nation and World

Florida teen arrested for threatening attack at high school

The Associated Press
February 21, 2018 - 5:07 am
 

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 14-year-old has been arrested for making a school shooting threat to a Florida high school.

The Bradenton Herald reports Bradenton police found a note last Thursday threatening a shooting this Thursday at Manatee High School. The boy was charged Tuesday with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Bradenton police Lt. Brian Thiers says a surveillance video and subsequent interviews led them to the teen, who confessed. Thiers says the boy’s motive is unknown at this time.

Police also found another note Tuesday threatening violence at the school at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday. Thiers says the threat, more generic than the arrested teen’s, is being taken seriously.

