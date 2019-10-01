77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Florida teen killed protecting little sister from home invader

The Associated Press
October 1, 2019 - 3:24 pm
 

PORT CHAROLOTTE, Fla. — The family of a Florida teen who was killed while protecting his younger sister during a home invasion says he died a hero.

Family spokeswoman Crystal Stone told reporters 15-year-old Khyler Edman was “his sister’s keeper.”

Charlotte County Sheriff’s investigators say 27-year-old Ryan Cole broke into the home Thursday afternoon and got into a violent struggle with Edman, who was protecting his 5-year-old sister. She wasn’t harmed.

Investigators haven’t said how Edman died, but Cole was stabbed several times before running from the house. Neighbors called 911 after seeing an injured man walking along a street.

He was arrested and hospitalized. He’s being held on a burglary charge and additional charges are expected.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $20,000 for Edman’s family.

A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds as he listens to Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer ...
UK leader ready to submit Brexit deal proposals
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

After months of Brexit stalemate, Britain is finally about to play its hand, setting out Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposals for a last-minute divorce deal with the European Union.

 
Ex-police officer guilty of murder in death of Dallas neighbor
By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

A white former Dallas police officer who said she fatally shot her unarmed, black neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new cha ...
Defiant Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew V. Lee The Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Democrats are trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department employees and that depositions scheduled by the panel are “not feasible.”

Military vehicles, carrying DF-17, roll down as members of a Chinese military honor guard march ...
China’s hypersonic missile a challenge to US, others
By Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

Military planners in Washington and elsewhere will be taking note of new missile technology displayed by China, particularly a hypersonic ballistic nuclear missile believed capable of breaching all existing anti-missile shields deployed by the U.S. and its allies.

This image made from video provided by Taiwan's Military News Agency shows Nanfangao Bridge, co ...
Divers search for victims after arch bridge collapses into Taiwan bay
By Ralph Jennings The Associated Press

A towering arch bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan collapsed Tuesday, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below. An air force helicopter, fishing vessels and more than 60 military personnel including divers were searching for possible victims.

In a Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahe ...
No celebration planned as former President Carter turns 95
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 95th birthday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone as he continues his humanitarian work and occasionally wades back into politics and policy debates almost four decades after leaving office.

In a June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean lead ...
N. Korea says stalled nuclear talks with US to resume this weekend
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations this weekend following a months-long stalemate over the withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament, a senior North Korean diplomat said Tuesday.