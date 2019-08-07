100°F
Nation and World

Florida to expand its efforts to hunt down pythons

August 7, 2019 - 12:16 pm
 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is expanding its efforts to eradicate invasive pythons in the Everglades and is working with the federal government to get snake hunters to remote areas of Big Cypress National Preserve.

DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will double its resources for python removal and that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture have a new agreement to begin hunting pythons in 130,000 acres of state parks.

He’s directing the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District to work together to research ways to eliminate pythons and to make a python challenge an annual event instead of once every three years. The challenge awards python hunters who capture the most snakes, which have decimated native species.

THE LATEST
Two people are taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday, Au ...
Immigration raids conducted at several Mississippi food plants
By Rogelio Solis and Jeff Amy The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of an operation carried out by President Donald Trump’s administration that targeted owners and employees.

Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico’s governor last week, speaks during a press conferen ...
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pierluisi as governor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The move clears the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil. She has said she doesn’t want the job.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 face murder charges after disabled child knowingly left in car
The Associated Press

South Carolina authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the disabled child inside a hot car for five hours.

Demonstrators gather while authorities keep them across the street during their protest against ...
‘Do something’ rally cry greets Trump at Dayton, Ohio, hospital
By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Protesters greeted President Donald Trump’s arrival in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, blaming his incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country.