Florida trooper hit by car is expected to survive

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper has been seriously injured while investigating a crash along Interstate 95.

Lt. Alvaro Feola says the trooper was standing in a northbound lane early Monday when he was struck by a car.

Feola says the trooper was taken as a “trauma alert” to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The trooper identified as Mithil Patel by Florida TV stations, was working a crash when officials said a Chevrolet Express work van ran into the back of a black Audi, causing it to careen toward the officer.

The trooper’s father said his son is speaking and is expected to be OK.