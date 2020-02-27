56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Florida woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die

The Associated Press
February 26, 2020 - 6:34 pm
 

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have arrested a woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff’s office documents.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took Sarah Boone, 42, into custody on second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres Jr., 42, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Boone called 911 Monday afternoon from her Winter Park home and told dispatchers her boyfriend was dead, news outlets reported. Investigators said she claimed they had been drinking the night before and agreed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, according to an arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office.

Boone reportedly admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to bed and awoke the next morning to find him still inside and unresponsive, the document alleged.

The sheriff’s office said Boone’s statements didn’t line up with video evidence found on her phone showing a blue suitcase facing downward with Torres trying to free himself. In the video, he called for help and yelled that he couldn’t breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Boone could be heard laughing and saying: “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” according to the document.

It’s unclear whether Boone has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that ...
Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts
By Matthew Barakat and Gene Johnson The Associated Press

Investigators warned several of the intended victims before they received the intimidating communications, indicating that they were monitoring the people making the threats.

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 202 ...
Gunman at Milwaukee brewery kills 5 before taking own life
By Carrie Antlfinger and Gretchen Ehlke The Associated Press

Authorities offered no immediate motive for the attack and did not release details about the shooter or how the shooting unfolded.

FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris a ...
$53M fine for Boston blasts that damaged homes, killed 1
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Residents and public officials lashed out at the company for not adequately responding and called for officials to be held accountable.

Pope Francis salutes faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before leaving after his wee ...
During virus crisis, Pope observes usual Ash Wednesday customs
By Nicole Winfield and Jim Gomez The Associated Press

Neither the priests nor the faithful wore face masks, but Rome has largely been spared the virus as Italy’s national case count grew to 400.