Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead, officials say

Officers escort boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of courtroom at the Regional Justice Center Friday, June 1, 2012. after he turned himself in. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa ordered Mayweather to begin serving his 87-day sentence at the Clark County Detention Center for domestic abuse against ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather's children, relating to a September 2010 incident. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers escort boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of Regional Justice Center courtroom Friday, June 1, 2012, after he turned himself in.Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa ordered Mayweather to begin serving his 87-day sentence at the Clark County Detention Center for domestic abuse against ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather's children, relating to a September 2010 incident. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marshall Ron Johnson prepares to handcuff boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s hands Friday, June 1, 2012, in court at the Regional Justice Center. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa ordered Mayweather to begin serving his 87-day sentence at the Clark County Detention Center for domestic abuse against ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather's children, relating to a September 2010 incident. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was the mother of three of his children, was found dead in a Southern California suburb, authorities said.

The coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that the woman was Josie Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV.

The woman was found just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita and firefighters pronounced her dead, a sheriff’s department statement said.

Sheriff’s investigators and the coroner’s office were working to determine the cause of death, Villanueva said.

“It will take a while to figure that out,” he said.

In 2010, Harris alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. The following year he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge and served two months in jail.

In 2015, Harris sued Mayweather for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in response to statements he made about the incident during an interview.

During his response to questions about domestic violence, Mayweather said: “Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen. I look in your face and say ‘No, that didn’t happen.’ Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then you know what? … I’m guilty of restraining a person.”

In 2018, a California appeals court ruled against Mayweather’s objections and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.