Food Network star Anne Burrell dead at 55

Chef Anne Burrell, best known for her many appearances on Food Network over the years, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 17. She was 55 years old.

Burrell, who starred on shows like Worst Cooks in America and her own Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, was a fan favorite on the network. She was first spotted onscreen as Bobby Flay’s sous chef on many episodes of Iron Chef America, where she speedily helped him win many competitions over the course of a dozen or more episodes.

Currently no cause of death has been provided, only that Burrell passed away in her Brooklyn, New York home. According to TMZ, the New York Police Department said that EMS received a call to her residence after she was found unresponsive. People was the first to report the news of her death upon obtaining a statement from her rep on behalf of her family.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend—her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, a marketing and communications professional. The couple married on October 16, 2021.

The news certainly comes as shock to the Food Network and restaurant community and this story is developing.