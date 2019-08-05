89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Ford’s most powerful street-legal Mustang to go on sale this fall

The Associated Press
August 5, 2019 - 7:06 am
 

DETROIT — The most powerful street-legal Ford Mustang ever built will go on sale this fall.

A 5.2-liter supercharged V8 will crank out 760 horsepower in the 2020 Shelby GT500.

The new version has a beefed-up suspension and brakes. It also has a seven-speed automatic transmission that Ford promises will shift smoothly on commutes and quickly on the track. The engine is hand-built at a Michigan factory and comes with unique pistons and other parts. It can crank out 625 foot-pounds of torque, a measure of rotational force.

The Shelby GT500 can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in around 3.5 seconds, although Ford didn’t release a precise number. That’s slightly slower than the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, which General Motors says will do it in under three seconds.

Performance powertrain engineering manager Patrick Morgan says the new version is aimed at Mustang enthusiasts who also want track performance.

He said the car can go from zero to 100 mph (161 kilometers per hour) and back to zero again in 10.6 seconds.

The car comes with pumps that can send gas to the fuel injectors all the way until the tank is empty. It also takes 11 quarts of oil with an oil pan that can keep the engine lubricated during extreme cornering moves on the track.

The car starts at $73,995 including shipping and a $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. Ford says it hasn’t finished fuel economy tests.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturda ...
Sporadic outages at ‘cesspool of hate’ message board after shootings
The Associated Press

An online message board with a history of use by violent extremists suffered sporadic outages Monday after its cybersecurity provider cut off support for what it called a “cesspool of hate” following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturda ...
Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby
By Morgan Lee and Amy Guthrie The Associated Press

In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured at least 27 others. Here are some of their stories.

A protester runs with a United States flag as tear gas are released on protesters in Hong Kong ...
Hong Kong protesters disrupt work day as leader vows to remain
By Yanan Wang and Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

Protesters filled public parks and squares in several Hong Kong districts on Monday in a general strike staged on a weekday to draw more attention to their demands.

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he and first lady Melania Trump walk ac ...
Trump says he wants stronger gun measures, doesn’t say how
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Monday he wanted Washington to “come together” after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, but he provided no details.

A June 10, 2019, file photo, shows a man wqlking past a money exchange shop decorated with diff ...
China could be using devaluation of yuan as trade war weapon
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

China let its yuan to fall below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar on Monday for the first time in 11 years, prompting concern Beijing might use devaluation as a weapon in the tariff war.

Mourners bow their heads in prayer as they gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, ...
Hate ruled out in Dayton attack, but motive remains a mystery
By John Seewer, Dan Sewell and John Minchillo The Associated Press

What’s not known is whether shooter Connor Betts, 24, targeted any of the victims, including his 22-year-old sister, Megan, the youngest of the 9 killed.

This photo shows nearly $23,000 in cash discarded at a recycling bin in a shoebox, which was re ...
Man accidentally tosses $23K, gets it back at recycling facility
The Associated Press

A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money.