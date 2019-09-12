89°F
Nation and World

Former judge sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife

The Associated Press
September 12, 2019 - 1:01 pm
 

CLEVELAND — A former county judge in Cleveland who fatally stabbed his ex-wife has been sentenced to life in prison with a possibility for parole after 35 years.

In a lengthy and rambling statement before sentencing Thursday at the courthouse where he once presided, 52-year-old Lance Mason apologized for the slaying of Aisha Fraser in November 2018 and asked for forgiveness.

Mason stabbed the 45-year-old Fraser in the driveway of his sister’s Shaker Heights home as Fraser dropped off one of their two daughters for a visit. He pleaded guilty last month to aggravated murder and other charges.

Fraser’s mother, Millicent Fraser, called Mason a monster who had shown no remorse.

A prosecutor had asked the visiting judge to give Mason a life sentence with no chance for parole.

