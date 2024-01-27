49°F
Former Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2024 - 9:19 pm
FILE - Zion National Park search and rescue vehicle. (Jonathan Shafer/National Park Service)
A former Navy commander from Virginia died of an apparent heart attack while hiking at Zion National Park on Friday.

Zion officials received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout at an unspecified time Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

The man’s daughter emailed to inform the Review-Journal that Michael J. Keating was from Fairfax, Virginia. Keating was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and commander in the Navy. He was a pilot and flew P3s.

Rangers immediately responded and hiked to the patient with medical equipment including an automated external defibrillator and a heart monitor. When they reached the patient, visitors with emergency medical training were performing CPR and directing other visitors who assisted.

After nearly an hour and a half administering CPR, treatment with the AED, and checking their condition with the heart monitor, the park consulted with a doctor and the patient was pronounced dead.

“All of us at Zion extend our deepest condolences to this hiker’s family,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “We also want to express thanks to the bystanders who assisted by performing CPR.”

The West Rim Trail, which temporarily closed for rescue operations, is open. That trail and Scout Lookout are near the famous Angels Landing trail.

Based on information available at this time, the cause of death is consistent with a cardiac event, the release stated.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the death.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

A previous version of this story said the hiker was from California.

