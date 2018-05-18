Former Playboy model apparently jumps to death with son, police say

Law enforcement officials say a former Playboy centerfold model who was involved in a custody battle apparently jumped with her 7-year-old son from a hotel in midtown Manhattan and both died.

Reporters compare notes as a police officer carries a metal barricade to set up a pen for journalists outside the Gotham Hotel, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Police say a woman apparently jumped with her son from a window of the boutique hotel in New York City and both died. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A pedestrian, left, watches as members of the New York Police Department evidence collection team arrive at the Gotham Hotel, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Police say a woman apparently jumped with her son from a window of the boutique hotel in New York City and both died. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Members of the New York Police Department crime scene unit arrive at the Gotham Hotel, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Police say a woman apparently jumped with her son from a window of the boutique hotel in New York City and both died. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

According to law enforcement officials, the pair checked into the penthouse suite of the Gotham Hotel on the 25th floor the night before. They were found on a second-floor balcony at about 8:15 a.m. Friday by workers, who called police. Officials identified the woman as Stephanie Adams and her son as Vincent. The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Hotel staff said they had no information. The investigation is ongoing.

The Gotham Hotel is located on 46th street, about four blocks from Grand Central Terminal.